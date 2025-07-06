FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,631 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $27,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $15,260,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

