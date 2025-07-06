GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 834,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $30,392.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 127,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,672.20. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

