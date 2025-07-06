Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Shares Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Goldbank Mining Stock Down 6.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$46.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

