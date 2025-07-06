Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

