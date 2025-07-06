Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.09. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

