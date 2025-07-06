Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

