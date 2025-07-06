Grant Wilson Buys 12,500,000 Shares of Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Stock

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN – Get Free Report) insider Grant Wilson purchased 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$1,087,500.00 ($710,784.31).

Grant Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Grant Wilson acquired 12,500,000 shares of Tivan stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$1,437,500.00 ($939,542.48).

The company has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Tivan Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for iron, vanadium, titanium, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% in the Mount Peake project located to the north-west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory; Speewah vanadium-titanium-iron project located in the Kimberley region of north-east Western Australia; and Sandover lithium project, which covers an area of approximately 8,000 square kilometers across two contiguous blocks of tenements located in the Northern Territory.

