Head to Head Survey: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 0 0 0 0.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 8.79% 10.81% 1.09% CrossFirst Bankshares 15.18% 11.06% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and CrossFirst Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $932.87 million 2.97 $79.92 million $1.79 36.13 CrossFirst Bankshares $261.78 million 3.01 $78.55 million $1.56 10.25

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Heartland Financial USA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. It offers loans, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, small business, and real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle, home improvement, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, the company provides business and personal online banking, and mobile banking; bill payment, remote deposit capture, and treasury management services; debit cards; automated teller machines; and automated clearing house services, wire transfers, insured cash sweeps, zero balance accounts, lockbox, image cash letter, remote deposit capture, commercial cards for travel and entertainment purchasing, merchant services to receive credit card payments, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation services, online invoice processing, foreign exchange and positive pay fraud prevention services for checks and automated clearing house services payments. Further, it offers wealth management, trust services, brokerage services, and fixed rate annuity products; and investment services, including mutual funds, individual retirement products, and education savings products. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards. It also provides deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; treasury management services; money market accounts; certificates of deposits; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking and international banking services, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, including transaction accounts. In addition, the company acquires brokered deposits, internet subscription certificates of deposit, and reciprocal deposits. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company serves its clients though branch network, as well as digital banking products. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

