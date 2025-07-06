Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 73,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 632,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,211.68. This represents a 28.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.