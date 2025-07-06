Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $129,886.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,218.50. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $506,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,542. The trade was a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,006 shares of company stock valued at $34,857,872 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

