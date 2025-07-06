Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) fell 12% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 283,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 91,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.06.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

