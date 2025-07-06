Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,518 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 73,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.62 to $188.32 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

