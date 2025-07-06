IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDACORP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,133 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,692,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,379,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,742,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.77 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

