Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,581 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $218.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.62 to $188.32 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.95.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.