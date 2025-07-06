Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,662,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Independence Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

