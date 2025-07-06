INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.
INMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.
Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.34. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
