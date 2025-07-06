Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the sale, the director owned 467,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,044,883.05. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

TEAM stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Atlassian by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

