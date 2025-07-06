Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells $1,599,100.78 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CB stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average of $282.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

