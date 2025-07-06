Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Sells $1,512,250.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $1,512,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,491.95. This represents a 74.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 854,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,351 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Core & Main by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

