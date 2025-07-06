Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $1,666,413.28 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,666,413.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,338.24. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86.

eBay Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

