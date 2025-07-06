Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $1,314,915.57 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $560.15 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.77, a PEG ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,758,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.71.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

