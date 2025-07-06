Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $1,314,915.57 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 24th, Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00.
Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $560.15 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.77, a PEG ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.71.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
