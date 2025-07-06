Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $1,175,100.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $1,175,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,858,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,662,721.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $790,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $784,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $17,633,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after buying an additional 415,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $12,207,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

