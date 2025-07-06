iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,416,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IEI opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

