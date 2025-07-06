iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,980 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

