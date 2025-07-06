iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,940.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $213.72.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

