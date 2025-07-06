iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

