iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after buying an additional 493,784 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after buying an additional 475,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,973,000 after buying an additional 448,773 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE opened at $198.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
