iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after buying an additional 493,784 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after buying an additional 475,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,973,000 after buying an additional 448,773 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $198.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.