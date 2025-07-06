iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.51. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $145.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

