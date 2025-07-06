iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after purchasing an additional 177,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $175.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

