Janus International Group (JBI) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Janus International Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.49% 13.38% 5.47% Janus International Group Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Janus International Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus International Group Competitors 243 1411 2273 111 2.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Janus International Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than its rivals.

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Janus International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus International Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $963.80 million $70.40 million 25.69 Janus International Group Competitors $6.80 billion $567.85 million 24.00

Janus International Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus International Group rivals beat Janus International Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

