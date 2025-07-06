JBR Co Financial Management Inc Purchases 1,583 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.60.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,426,963 shares of company stock valued at $757,297,707. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.