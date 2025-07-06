KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $164.89 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

