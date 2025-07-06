KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

