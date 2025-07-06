KBC Group NV Grows Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $19,552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $11,326,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Chewy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,940.64. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,045.50. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,167,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,102,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

