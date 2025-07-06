KBC Group NV Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 156,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.