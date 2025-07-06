KBC Group NV Has $277,000 Stock Position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

