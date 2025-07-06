KBC Group NV Has $284,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KBR were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

KBR Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

