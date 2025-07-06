KBC Group NV Has $323,000 Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $8,677,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 148.6% in the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

