KBC Group NV Purchases 609 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 195.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $86.45.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

