KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,728 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

