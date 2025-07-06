Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,094 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,183 shares of company stock worth $23,490,942. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa America upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

