Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

