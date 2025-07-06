Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.47.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

