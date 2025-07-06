Keybank National Association OH Has $1.26 Million Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of F opened at $11.80 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

