Keybank National Association OH Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

