Keybank National Association OH Has $1.40 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CoStar Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.96, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

