Keybank National Association OH Has $1.65 Million Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0%

VLO stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.