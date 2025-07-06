Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 699,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after acquiring an additional 183,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 3.7%

BG opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.