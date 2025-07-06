Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 49,677 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE GM opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. General Motors Company has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.