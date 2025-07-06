Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.