Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

